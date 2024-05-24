More Dems Join Resolution to Censure Justice Alito

More House Democrats joined a resolution by Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., to censure Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after The New York Times reported that an upside-down American flag, a popular symbol with Trump supporters in contesting President Joe Biden's victory, was flown outside Alito's Virginia home after the 2020 election.

They are Reps. Delia Ramirez and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Becca Balint of Vermont, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Kevin Mullin of California, Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, and Adriano Espaillat of New York.

"Beyond poor judgment, Justice Alito's misuse of the American flag is a knowing and shameless demonstration of his political bias," Cohen said in a statement announcing the resolution.

"He literally flew a flag in front of his house showing the world he supported the January 6th insurrectionists. What's more, he continues to participate in litigation directly related to the 2020 election and the Insurrection, in direct violation of the federal recusal statute and the Supreme Court's own ethics rules.

"There must be accountability to protect the integrity and impartiality of the High Court. We must protect the Constitutional rights to fair and impartial proceedings. Justice Alito should be censured for flagrant breaches of the law and court rules, and he must recuse himself from all other 2020 election and January 6th related litigation."

The resolution is likely to never make it to a vote in the GOP-controlled House.