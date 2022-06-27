×
Poll: Dems Lead Republicans in Midterms by 7 Percentage Points After Abortion Ruling

Republicans vs. Democrats
Republicans vs. Democrats. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 05:09 PM

Democrats lead Republicans by 7 percentage points in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a new NBC/PBS/Marist poll following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion.

In April, Republicans led on that question in the poll 47% to 44%.

Additionally, 56% say they oppose the high court's decision to overturn the ruling versus 40% who support it.

Almost 9 in 10 Democrats and 53% of independents are against the decision. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans support it.

The poll also found:

  • Just 39% said they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the Supreme Court while 58% said they have not very much or no confidence at all in the institution, a new low in the poll.
  • 78% of Democrats say the court's decision makes them more likely to vote this fall, 24% higher than Republicans
  • 51% say they would definitely vote for a candidate who would support a federal law to restore the right to an abortion, while 36% would definitely vote against such a candidate
  • Just 40% of voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing compared with 53% who disapprove

The poll, conducted June 24-25 among 941 adults, came in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

