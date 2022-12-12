Democrats Trumpeting GOP-favored Themes

Democrats are attempting to blunt Republicans' electoral advantage by using the GOP-favored themes of patriotism and freedom, Axios reported on Monday.

Democratic governors-elect Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, potential rising stars in the party, made these themes crucial to their campaigns against Donald Trump-backed candidates.

This attempt comes against the background of a Gallup poll which showed that there is a 32-point gap between the percentage of Democrats and Republicans who say they are "extremely proud" to be an American.

The center-left Democratic think tank Third Way said the gap has caused the party to have a serious branding problem, with voters questioning if the Democratic Party "shares essential values like patriotism."

But some Democrats believed they saw an opportunity to counter the Republican stronghold on this messaging, looking to tie it to Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Moore, a Black veteran whose service in Afghanistan was crucial to his campaign, used "patriot" or "patriotism" seven times in his comments to reporters at a recent Democratic Governors Association press conference in New Orleans, while Shapiro said "freedom" 14 times in his five-minute opening remarks, Axios reported.

Third Way said that mainstream Democrats emerged as winners in November, while far-left candidates underperformed, creating a potential path to victory against Trump-aligned Republicans.

Shapiro talked about broad policy agendas through the prism of freedom, stating, for example, that "freedom isn't telling women what they're allowed to do with their bodies. Freedom isn't telling people they can work a 40-hour workweek but can't be a member of a union. Freedom sure as hell isn't telling people that they can vote but some politician is going to pick the winner."

Lis Smith, senior adviser to Pete Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign, noted that "there was an idea that Republicans own the value of freedom, so we should go out there and talk about other values that people more closely associate with Democrats. They couldn't have been more wrong."

In another example, Democratic groups battling for abortion rights in Kansas used words such as "constitutional freedoms" in their campaigns connected to the ballot initiative in order to appeal to non-Democratic Party voters.

Smith emphasized that this "shows you can take an issue that might be controversial in a more conservative state and turn it into a winning issue if you frame it under the umbrella of freedom."