Rep. Tom Emmer: GOP Midterm Ad Campaign Will Show 'No Mercy' to Dems

With the congressional midterm elections fast approaching, House Republicans are preparing to launch a punishing $180 million ad campaign, Breitbart reports.

"There will be no mercy for every single Democrat who voted to send 87,000 IRS agents after the working class, raise their taxes, and give handouts to their wealthy donors," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told the news outlet Monday. "They will regret this vote when their constituents send them packing in November."

Between the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which is the Republican House leadership's main super PAC, and the NRCC, the GOP will have nearly $180 million in ad buys blanketing the country this fall, sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart.

The massive ad buy is expected to expand as Republicans pick up steam heading into the midterms, the sources added.

The ads will begin rolling out at the end of August and will target vulnerable Democrats from Labor Day to Election Day.

Breitbart reports that the ads will focus on the Democrats' decision to vote for the "Inflation Reduction Act" — a $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill which the Congressional Budget Office has said will not reduce inflation but which will raise taxes and enable the IRS to hire 87,000 more agents.

At-risk Democrats who are vulnerable to the Republicans' ad campaign include Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz.; Jared Golden, D-Maine; Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; and Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Former President Donald Trump won each of their districts in 2020, according to Breitbart.

For Republicans to gain a majority in the House, they need to win just a handful of seats. The advertising blitz will hammer at-risk Democrats the most, according to Breitbart, but it will also venture far into deep blue areas, including districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020.

Citing a memo written by senior White House officials, CNN reports that the Biden administration is hoping to capitalize on a recent spate of policy achievements and build momentum for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

Members of the president's Cabinet will travel to 23 states this month to promote the recently passed "Inflation Reduction Act," according to the memo from deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn to White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

In early September, Biden is expected to host an event at the White House celebrating the legislation, which he will likely sign into law this week, and will also travel to promote it.

According to CNN, the bill is the largest climate investment in the nation's history and would make major changes to its health care policy by giving Medicare the authority to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and by extending expiring health care subsidies for three years.