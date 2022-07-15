×
Tags: democrats | rep. escobar | abortion | gop | babies

Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar: Women 'Disposable' to Republicans

rep. veronica escobar of texas delivers a speech
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 01:35 PM EDT

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said Republicans want to "control" women and that only Democrats are looking out for the best interests of mothers and babies.

Escobar appeared on MSNBC on Friday morning to discuss abortion rights and the day's vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act.

"Women, for a Republican, we are dispensable, we’re disposable. They want to control us," Escobar told "José Díaz-Balart Reports."

"But I will tell you, there's one party in America standing up for women, fighting for women, fighting for these babies once they are born with childcare, universal pre-K, paid family and medical leave – all of those things which Republicans vote against consistently. There's only one party in America that has America's back and it’s the Democratic Party. We’re gonna keep fighting.”

Before her appearance, Escobar used social media to accuse the GOP of being at "war" against women.

"The Republicans' War on Women has never been more dangerous," she tweeted. "Today, I'm proud to vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act to ensure women across this country have access to abortion and the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies and futures."

H.R. 8296, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022, was introduced early last month by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

Chu's bill came after the Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling creating a constitutional right to an abortion, sending the issue back to the states to regulate.

Chu was among 181 abortion activists arrested for blocking First Street and Constitution Avenue outside the Senate office building June 30.

Earlier this week, a total of 83 House Democrats, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to declare a public health emergency for abortion access.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


