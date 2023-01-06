Shootings at Homes, Offices of N.M. Dems Sparks Probe

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said that over the past month, multiple shootings occurred at the homes and offices of elected state Democrat officials.

It's unclear if the shootings are connected beyond party affiliation.

According to police officials, the rash of shootings — which has been investigated by local and federal authorities — took place over five days.

No injuries occurred, but the shootings reportedly damaged three homes.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said detectives are gathering evidence from four areas and working with "federal partners to analyze the evidence."

"Fortunately, nobody has been injured by these shootings," Medina said. "But every time someone fires a gun into a home or business, there is a potential for tragedy. Our detectives are working overtime to track down the offender or offenders and hold them responsible."

Axios reported the last shooting attack occurred Dec. 10 at the former campaign office of Raúl Torrez, the state's newly elected attorney general.

Earlier home attacks involved Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa and former county commissioner Debbie O'Malley.

"It is traumatizing to have several bullets shot directly through my front door when my family and I were getting ready to celebrate Christmas," Barboa told Albuquerque TV station KRQE. "No one deserves threatening and dangerous attacks like this."

Also, the home and office of state Sen. Linda Lopez were attacked on Jan. 3, with police reporting five shots fired at Lopez's home and three at her office.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Republican lawmakers in New Mexico said they are "incredibly grateful that our Senate colleagues, their families, and the other victims are uninjured."

The GOP statement continued: "The Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and the FBI have launched an investigation, and we eagerly await the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator."