New Jersey Dems 'Outraged' About NYC Congestion Pricing

The price of environmentalism has always concerned conservatives, but now even New Jersey Democrats are getting upset about the costs on taxpayers under the guise of helping curb emissions.

Federal transportation officials have green lighted New York's plan to charge escalating congestion tolls for drivers entering parts of Manhattan and New Jersey Democrats are "outraged," Politico reported.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., expressed their disappointment the Federal Highway Administration has allowed the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's congestion pricing to go forward without more review and environmental studies.

The MTA is considering fares ranging from $9 to $23 for passenger vehicles and $12 and $82 for trucks, according to the report.

"This is nothing more than a cash grab to fund the MTA," the Democrats wrote in a statement to Politico. "There is no excuse for FHWA and the Department of Transportation's failure to require New York to meaningfully engage with stakeholders across New Jersey and to not adequately consult the New Jersey congressional delegation and other elected officials."

New Jersey, which stands to have drivers get hit with higher tolls, sought a delay of the tolling plan and further review.

"We will not stop fighting until we defeat this plan and ensure New York is not allowed to balance its budget on the backs of hard-working New Jersey families," the Democrats wrote to Politico. "That's a Jersey promise."

The increased tolls are designed to reduce congestion, improve New York City air quality, and help public transportation systems already in place.

New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to help defend New Jersey against New York's environmentalism because it costs more for his constituents, according to Politico.