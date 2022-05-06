Moderate Democrats Push Pelosi for Vote to Increase Police Funding

A group of over a dozen moderate House Democrats on Friday sent a letter calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to hold a vote on legislation providing additional funding to police departments nationwide.

"As national crime rates increase, including homicides, car jackings, and assaults, now is the time to support local law enforcement through passage of bipartisan, bicameral commonsense legislation," the 19 Democrats wrote in a letter to Pelosi on Friday, which was first obtained by NBC News.

The letter was also addressed to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the leading Democrat and Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The news network notes that the letter was led by two moderate Democrats who are looking particularly vulnerable in the upcoming midterm elections: Problem Solvers Caucus co-Chair Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

It was signed by 17 other House Democrats, including Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Ed Case of Hawaii, Antonio Delgado of New York, and Sanford Bishop of Georgia.

"Cutting to the bone only weakens any profession; it pushes good people out, diminishes overall quality, and fuels a race to the bottom. That's especially true in law enforcement," the letter continues. "To make our communities safer, build a future with less crime, and save lives, we should not defund — instead, we must invest to protect."

Pelosi's office did not provide a comment to NBC News when reached.