Dems Slam Christmas Eve Migrant Drop-Off at VP's House

Democrats harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal migrants to the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, The Hill reported on Sunday.

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities," White House assistant press secretary Abdullah Hasan said in a statement. "This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt."

The incident was the latest in an effort by Abbott and other Republican governors over the past several months to protest the Biden administration's immigration policy.