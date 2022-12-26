×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | migrants | kamala harris | christmas eve | busing | greg abbott

Dems Slam Christmas Eve Migrant Drop-Off at VP's House

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 26 December 2022 07:11 AM EST

Democrats harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal migrants to the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, The Hill reported on Sunday.

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities," White House assistant press secretary Abdullah Hasan said in a statement. "This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt."

The incident was the latest in an effort by Abbott and other Republican governors over the past several months to protest the Biden administration's immigration policy.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrats harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal migrants to the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, The Hill reported on Sunday.
democrats, migrants, kamala harris, christmas eve, busing, greg abbott
365
2022-11-26
Monday, 26 December 2022 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved