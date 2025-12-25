Dems Try to Run as Disruptors While Defending Big Govt

Democrats seeking to redefine the party face a dilemma: Defending government institutions President Donald Trump has been trying to shrink while also appealing to voters who believe politics and democracy are broken, according to a report.

That tension is now shaping the Democrats' midterm strategy, as party leaders and would-be presidential contenders scramble to rebrand themselves as reformers — even as many of them have spent the last year rallying to protect the federal bureaucracy from Trump-era cutbacks.

Prominent Democrats have openly acknowledged the party has come to be viewed as the "status quo" party, The New York Times reported.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Democrats must show how they will "shake up the status quo."

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., urged her party to "embrace change."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., similarly warned that Democrats have been labeled defenders of a system many Americans believe is failing them.

But the Times noted that Democrats have also positioned themselves for years as guardians of America's institutions against Trump and his movement, portraying themselves as a firewall for democracy, expertise, and an expansive federal government.

Now, with Republicans controlling Washington, many Democrats want to sound like disruptors while simultaneously opposing Trump efforts to shrink agencies and reduce federal power.

Polling presented to congressional Democrats this spring suggested the problem is not just perception.

Navigator Research found a majority of voters described Democrats as focused on "preserving the way government works," while only 20% said the same of Republicans, according to the presentation obtained by the Times.

That leaves Democrats with a political branding challenge: How do you run as an agent of change while defending the very institutions voters distrust?

Some Democrats are trying to thread that needle by promising "reform" rather than "revolution."

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told the Times that Democrats must be willing to end programs that are not working, reform agencies that underperform, and preserve those that do.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., argued Democrats need a "vision for change" that holds elites accountable while staying within constitutional bounds — a message aimed at voters tired of politics as usual.

The challenge, conservatives note, is credibility.

Many of the Democrats now running as outsiders have long careers inside government.

Even so, candidates such as Mayor Paige Cognetti of Scranton, Pennsylvania — running for a swing House seat — are adopting anti-corruption rhetoric, accusing Washington of taking advantage of working people.

Meanwhile, Axios reported Democrats scored significant victories in five high-profile races in November, but the wins only intensified internal party conflict over the path forward.

Progressives celebrated victories in the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor, while moderates pointed to double-digit gubernatorial wins in Virginia and New Jersey, driven by promises of lower costs and public safety credentials.

Both sides are arguing their model is the blueprint for 2026 and beyond.

Yet even as Democrats try to claim momentum, a separate controversy is feeding perceptions of establishment politics.

It was reported last week that Democrat anger has developed over DNC Chair Ken Martin's decision to bury a comprehensive internal "autopsy" of the party's 2024 election losses.

Critics told The Hill and others that shelving the report signals the party would rather manage the brand than confront hard truths, reinforcing the trust gap Democrats say they need to close.

For Democrats, the political reality is stark: Many voters want a government that works, but they also want it shaken up.

For Republicans, the split is an opening — a reminder that Democrats who preach transparency and reform are still struggling to practice it when it threatens their own power centers.