Dems Pour Cash Into Key Alaska, Pa. Midterm Races

Democrats are touting early fundraising strength in two key races, with former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska and Janelle Stelson in Pennsylvania posting multimillion-dollar hauls.

Both contests are shaping up as battlegrounds in November.

Peltola, now running for Senate, pulled in nearly $9 million in the first quarter. Her campaign said the $8.9 million total is the largest first-quarter haul ever for a Senate candidate in Alaska.

The figure, first shared with Politico, is more than four times what incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan raised over the same period. National Democrats view the race as central to their push to reclaim the Senate majority.

"Alaskans know DC isn't working for them, and they're ready for change," Peltola said in a statement. "I'm so grateful for the support we've received from every single borough and census area across our state, and it's that support that will bring us to victory this November."

Sullivan's campaign last week said he raised $2.1 million and has $7.5 million cash on hand. Peltola's team declined to release its cash reserves, raising questions about how much was spent to generate the large total.

Her campaign emphasized that 95% of donations since mid-January were $100 or less. That suggests reliance on small-dollar donors as the race moves forward.

Sullivan's team said the senator remains in a strong position. He has previously won comfortably despite being outraised.

"This historic support sends a clear message: Alaskans know that Dan delivers," Sullivan campaign spokesperson Nate Adams said in a statement. "From bolstering our Alaska-based military and Coast Guard, unleashing Alaska's resource economy, and securing historic investments in Alaska's healthcare system, Senator Sullivan has a proven record of results."

Alaska remains a Republican-leaning state. President Donald Trump carried it by 13 points in 2024.

In Pennsylvania, Stelson reported raising more than $2.1 million in the first quarter as she eyes a rematch against Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched House contests.

Stelson's campaign said it drew 9,000 unique donors and enters the second quarter with more than $3 million cash on hand. Perry had not yet released his fundraising totals ahead of the filing deadline.

"Hardworking Central Pennsylvanians from every corner of our community are rallying around Janelle's campaign to unseat career politician Scott Perry because they're ready for something different," Stelson campaign manager Alma Baker said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support, along with the backing of leaders ranging from Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, State Senator Patty Kim, and more than a dozen labor unions," Baker added. "Janelle's message of rooting out Washington corruption and fighting to make life more affordable is driving the momentum behind our campaign."

Perry, who represents a Harrisburg-area district, is seen as a top GOP target by Democrats. The district backed Trump by just over 5 points in 2024.

Stelson narrowly lost to Perry last cycle by just over one percentage point. She now faces a Democrat primary before a potential rematch in the fall.