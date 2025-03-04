WATCH TV LIVE

Musk, Sen. Lee: Who's Writing Dems' 'Puppet' Script?

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:49 AM EST

Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, exposed word-for-word messaging from Democrat leaders in opposition to President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.

"Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That's the real question," Musk posted to X, responding to coordinated messaging from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Lee, after years of former President Joe Biden being called a puppet for behind-the-scenes puppet masters, noted there could be someone other than them running the party messaging.

"It's almost like someone's telling Democrats what to say," Lee wrote.

Musk and Lee shared a composite of the videos of identical messaging.

"Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos — word for word — right before Trump's speech," the Libs of TikTok posted to X on Tuesday.

Musk noted the leading Democrats speaking in concert make them mere "actors."

"They are all actors reading a script," Musk wrote in another X post.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk also weighed in.

"It's all fake and staged," Kirk wrote on X. "This act doesn't work anymore. Sad!"

Musk added that "lazy" Democrats should have their own thoughts, not those of someone else.

"Can't someone be bothered to write three speeches? This is just lazy," Musk added on X, responding to Kirk.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:49 AM
