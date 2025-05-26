WATCH TV LIVE

Democrats Consider $20M Ad Sweep Targeting Young Men

By    |   Monday, 26 May 2025 05:17 PM EDT

Democrats are debating the merits of a $20 million ad campaign targeting young men in what could be one of their first big-money approaches to regaining support after President Donald Trump's resounding 2024 reelection.

The New York Times reported the campaign is tentatively labeled "SAM," or "Speaking with American Men." While not fully approved or funded yet, the plan would put the party strategy in front of young men online, even including getting party messaging added to video games.

Democrat pollster Zac McCrary told the Times, "Trump's numbers seem to be getting worse and worse, and I'm pretty optimistic Democrats will have some real opportunities in 2026."

A poll released by NBC in March showed real trouble for the Democratic Party. The poll showed just 27% of respondents had a favorable view of the party, and of those, only 7% said they were "very" positive about Democrats. NBC said that was the lowest positive polling it had seen for Democrats since 1990.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said it's hard to be optimistic when there isn't much of that emotion in the party.

"There is fear, there is anxiety, and there are very real questions about the path forward — all of which I share," he told the Times.

Coming from the man Democrats have chosen to lead candidate recruiting for House districts across the nation, that points to uncertainty.

"We are losing support in vast swaths of the country," Crow said. "In rural America, in the Midwest, the places where I'm from."

Something notable has to change, he said: "There's no reason why we shouldn't have the support of these folks, other than we have pushed, in so many ways, these people away from our party."

