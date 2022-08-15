×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Democrats | MarcoRubio | RonJohnson | insulin

Senate Dems Hit Rubio, Johnson Over Votes Against Insulin Cap

Insulin vial
Insulin vial (Sherry Young/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 15 August 2022 12:53 PM EDT

Senate Democrats on Monday hit out at Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in a new digital ad criticizing their votes against a cap on insulin costs.

Democrats included a measure in the Inflation Reduction Act to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for those with private insurance or Medicare, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled it was not compliant with reconciliation rules.

A later attempt to include the measure led to Republicans forcing a vote that limited the cap to only those with Medicare coverage, but a final vote ended three votes short of the 60-vote threshold to overrule the parliamentarian.

In response, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has launched a five-figure digital ad campaign to run on websites pertaining to news, politics, and the law.

The ad, which was obtained by The Hill, shows an image of Rubio and Johnson along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with the words: "Senate Republicans voted AGAINST insulin cap."

"Senate Republicans like Johnson and Rubio cast an ugly vote against a popular policy that will lower the cost of insulin for Americans. Johnson and Rubio showed they care more about their Big Pharma political donors than lowering costs for working families — and voters will hold them accountable in November," DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe told the Hill in a statement.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Democrats on Monday hit out at Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in a new digital ad criticizing their votes against a cap on insulin costs.
Democrats, MarcoRubio, RonJohnson, insulin
221
2022-53-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved