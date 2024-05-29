Dems Working to Keep Senate Despite Biden's Low Numbers

President Joe Biden's low polling and approval numbers are leaving some vulnerable Senate Democrats in the unusual position of separating themselves from their party's incumbent, while others say they're not concerned that he could hinder the ticket in November's elections, which can determine if the party can keep its slim majority hold in the chamber.

"We have superior incumbents and candidates running against highly, highly flawed Republican candidates," Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., told The Washington Examiner. "I'm confident we're going to win."

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also disputed that the party could be in trouble over Biden's ratings.

"Every special election and the midterm elections, polling has predicted disaster for Democrats," said Coons, a longtime ally of the president's. "The results have ended up being far better than polling would have suggested."

Meanwhile, some Democrat candidates for the Senate are running ahead of Biden in key states like Nevada, where Sen. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat seeking reelection, is tied with her expected GOP rival in a recent poll, while former President Donald Trump is leading in the state by 13 points.

However, Rosen's Nevada colleague, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, predicted Biden will take Nevada, where he defeated then-President Trump in 2020 by 2 points.

"Nevada's races are always close," said Cortez Masto. "But we've seen similar polling numbers, and Democrats always pull it out, including the Democratic president."

However, more vulnerable Democrats aren't so sure.

Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., has been keeping his race separate from Biden, and released a memo last week touting his "long-standing track record" of standing up to the president.

In other states, senators are maintaining their support for Israel, separating themselves from Biden as he pushes back against Israel's military operations.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who is facing a challenge from Trump-backed GOP candidate David McCormick, said incumbents should make the case about their own records, which he said should leave them in "good shape" this fall.

Meanwhile, Biden's team claims that Democrats will keep the White House by running against Trump's record and touting his own.

"Joe Biden created 15 million jobs, capped the price of insulin at $35, and made healthcare more affordable than ever," Mia Ehrenberg, a Biden campaign spokeswoman commented. "That record of historic results for the American people is what the President and Democrats across the country will be running on in November, while Republicans are stuck defending Trump's promises to cut taxes for the billionaires at the expense of the middle class and ban abortion nationwide."