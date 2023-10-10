Dems Fear Caucus' Support for Israel Could Falter

Democrat lawmakers privately concede they are worried that support for Israel inside the caucus following the brutal attack by Hamas will begin slipping in the coming days.

"For the last couple of days we've seen all the pictures of girls who were killed at this festival and the children and the parents and the Holocaust survivor and the elderly, and the hundreds of people who are dead and the stories about them being raped," one unidentified Democrat lawmaker, told Politico.

"That's over. OK? The media is going to turn from all of that real soon. And the only images we're going to see for the next couple of weeks are dead Palestinians," the member added. "So that's when the Progressive Caucus will get all ginned up."

And at times, the relationship between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tested.

Compounding the strain in their relationship is a group of Democrat lawmakers on the left.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., recently decried lives taken on both sides "following attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli border towns and Israeli military bombardment of Gaza," rather than reinforce Israel's right to retaliate.

Right now, there are far more Republicans who are against financing Ukraine's defense against Russia than there are Democrats financing Israel's request, Politico noted.

Still, some worry that support for Israel will fade in Congress.

"Everyone just presumes that they're going to play to type and say what they're going to say," the lawmaker said about the group on the left. "I don't think anyone's surprised about that. The key is making sure that it doesn't grow and metastasize. The question is, a week from now or five days from now, what are we looking at when the counterassault begins in earnest?

"I will not hold up funding for Israel if that becomes a vote problem."

The timing of any new Israel aid package is currently uncertain. White House spokesperson John Kirby said there's enough money in the pipeline right now.

Meanwhile, GOP members of Congress and White House hopefuls alike ripped into Biden for his past criticism of Israel over settlement expansion, a controversial judicial overhaul plan by Netanyahu, in addition to the recent unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian assets as part of a deal to free American detainees, according to ABC News.

Biden has joined other world leaders in a joint statement to "express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism."