Dems Dread Speaker Johnson's Closed-Door Talks With MTG

House Democrats expressed concern as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., engages in lengthy discussions with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., raising questions about the potential implications of their private negotiations, Axios reported.

House Democrats are voicing apprehension as Johnson engages in extended conversations with Greene aimed at defusing her attempts to remove him from office.

Concerns among Democrats have heightened as Johnson continues to meet with Greene despite their vows to shield him from her motion. Democrat leaders caution against potential repercussions if Johnson is perceived as yielding to Greene's demands.

Reflecting on Johnson's approach, one senior House Democrat emphasized the need for caution, stating, "He has to be careful here... if he looks like he's just simply going to try to capitulate to her that could affect [the way] some Democrats see him."

House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, D-Calif., underscored the public's interest in the nature of these discussions, stating, "When Speaker Johnson meets with her for hours, the American people should be asking 'what is Marjorie Taylor Greene extracting from the speaker?'"

During their recent meeting, Greene presented several demands, including discontinuing aid to Ukraine and defunding special counsel probes. Johnson, however, clarified that these discussions were not "negotiations" but rather part of his operating style as speaker.

Following the meeting, Greene remarked, "the ball is in Mike Johnson's court," signaling uncertainty about the next steps. Despite Greene's promise to force a vote this week, some Democrats question the necessity of prolonged discussions, with Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., expressing skepticism.

"I don't know what in the world they could be talking about for hours on end, she told Axios.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., cautioned against attempting to appease Greene, stating, "You cannot placate her. The minute you try to appease her, she's going to have new demands."

Concerns extend beyond the immediate implications of Johnson's talks with Greene. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., laments the focus on internal conflicts over broader national interests.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., drew parallels between Johnson's negotiations and a previous deal struck by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which ultimately led to McCarthy's ouster and empowered Greene's current position.

However, Johnson remains optimistic.

"Look, they've been very productive discussions. That's what I'll say," Johnson said after Tuesday's 90-minute meeting.

The attempt to remove Johnson from his position has drawn criticism from Trump, who expressed his backing for the speaker, and it has faltered in garnering support among Republicans, leaving Greene with scant allies.

However, Greene's demands largely resonate within the Republican party and may pose a challenge for Johnson to dismiss. This dynamic motivates both Greene and the speaker to seek a resolution, especially given former President Donald Trump's probable support.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.