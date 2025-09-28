GOP Leader Thune to Dems: 'Release the Hostage,' Pass CR

Democrats are "hijacking" the budget process, "taking the government and the American people hostage" to try to force their high-spending agenda, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

"They're trying to load up all this liberal, special interest stuff," Thune told Sunday's "Meet the Press" on NBC.

"Compromise on what? This is a simple seven-week funding resolution to allow us to do a normal appropriations process."

In order to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass the House's continuing resolution, Republicans, who control 53 Senate seats, need Democrats to join the majority or face a government shutdown, which would lead to potential government cuts.

"Totally up to the Democrats," Thune told host Kristen Welker, noting Republicans voted with Democrats for a continuing resolution 13 times under former President Joe Biden, with the lowest vote count being 65 senators.

The standoff comes as federal funding is set to expire Tuesday night, risking a partial government shutdown. Thune said Republicans will not negotiate changes to the short-term bill, which he described as a bridge to a broader spending deal.

Democrats have argued the deadline offers a chance to tackle rising healthcare costs and want to include a provision extending Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at year's end. Thune said he is willing to discuss the issue — but only in a separate negotiation and with stricter income limits.

"That doesn't happen until the end of the year,” he said. "We can have that conversation, but before we do, release the hostage, set the American people free, keep the government open.

"Then let's have a conversation.

"That particular program is going to need reform. It's fraught with waste, fraud and abuse, so we are going to have to have reforms if we take action there. But I think there's potentially a path forward."

Democrats are concerned Trump's White House will push forward mass firings from the bloated government's workforce during the shutdown.

"It doesn't have to happen," Thune said. "That's what I'm saying. They're playing with fire, and they know it.