Dems Flip 2 Georgia Utility Seats

Democrats on Tuesday flipped two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), surprising results that the party hopes will signal momentum heading into the 2026 midterms.

Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard defeated Republican incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson in PSC Districts 2 and 3, respectively, The Hill reported.

The win marks the first time since 2000 that a Democrat has captured a seat on the PSC, a commission that regulates Georgia's utilities including electricity and natural gas.

In a statement, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin praised the victories, saying Johnson and Hubbard "won by focusing on the issue that matters most to Georgians: lowering costs."

"This victory is a direct response to Trump's cost-raising agenda that is squeezing pocketbooks in Georgia and across the country," Martin added.

Johnson and Hubbard campaigned heavily on the rising utility bills and energy-cost burdens placed on Georgia households.

According to a CBS Atlanta report, Georgia customers now pay more than $175 monthly, and Democrats hammered the Republican-led PSC on rate hikes and oversight failures.

The Democrats' success suggests that when they frame consequential down-ballot races around pocketbook issues, they can outperform expectations even in Republican-leaning states.

They view the PSC wins as evidence that when local issues align with national messaging, the GOP may be more exposed than previously thought.

For Republicans, the fact that the GOP still holds a 3-2 majority on the commission matters but the two losses themselves serve as a wake-up call ahead of the midterms.

Republicans entered Tuesday holding a 219-213 seat majority with three vacancies. They hope to build on that lead in 2026.

The GOP also aims to build on its slim 53-47 U.S. Senate majority and add governorships.

The Senate map slightly favors Republicans, as Democrats must defend seats in states such as Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Democrats undoubtedly will emphasize abortion rights, as well as energy costs and protecting democracy.

Republicans, meanwhile, are focusing on economic frustrations, border security, and rising crime.

Both sides see 2026 as a defining test of their coalitions ahead of the 2028 White House race.