Schumer Plans to Continue Pushing Filibuster Change

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised Monday to push to change Senate filibuster rules in order to pass the Democrats' voting legislation.

Speaking at a National Action Network event, Schumer said he and other Democrats would move forward, even though changing the filibuster rule will be a "tough fight."

"I'm going to down to Washington, and we are going to debate voting rights," Schumer said. "We are going to debate it, and, in the Senate, you know we need 60 votes to break a Republican filibuster ... but since we only have 50 Democrats in our razor-thin majority, the only path forward on this important issue is to change the rules to bypass the filibuster."

There are two Democrats who reiterated last week they will not support a filibuster change, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"There are two Democrats who don't want to make that happen, but the fight is not over, far from it," Schumer added.

The filibuster change Schumer seeks would change the current rule from requiring 60 votes to requiring a simple majority for most bills to advance.

The Senate is expected Tuesday to formally start debate on the Democrats' voting bill, where it is expected to fail, as it does not have the votes to overcome a filibuster.