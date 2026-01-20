Democrats Win Fairfax Seat in Virginia House Vote

Democrat Garrett McGuire won a Fairfax County special election Tuesday, extending Democrats' run in Virginia as lawmakers push major constitutional questions on abortion and redistricting.

Unofficial Fairfax County results showed McGuire defeating Republican Christopher Cardiff 4,798 to 1,294, with 10 write-ins. Turnout was 9.89%, with 6,102 ballots cast out of 61,679 registered voters.

The race in House District 17 was triggered after Del. Mark Sickles resigned to join Gov. Abigail Spanberger's administration as secretary of finance. Spanberger, a Democrat, was sworn in Jan. 17.

Democrats already control both legislative chambers and have advanced proposed constitutional amendments touching abortion policy and mid-decade congressional redistricting.

Republicans have criticized the redistricting push as partisan mapmaking, while Democrats argue it responds to similar efforts in GOP-led states.

Another special election, for Senate District 39, is set for Feb. 10.

Democrat and Republican nominees have been selected for the Feb. 10 election to succeed state Sen. Adam Ebbin.

Democrats nominated Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (D-5) as their candidate, while Republicans chose Julie Robben Lineberry, a real estate professional from Alexandria.

Election officials in Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax County are working diligently to organize a special election following Ebbin's Jan. 7 announcement that he will resign to join the Spanberger administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.