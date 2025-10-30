N.J. Dems Break From Party to Back GOP's Ciattarelli

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has reportedly picked up a handful of endorsements from state Democrats in his race against Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

In the recently Democrat-controlled state, several municipal leaders have broken ranks to back Ciattarelli, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Among them are North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco, North Bergen Commissioner Allen Pascual, Dover Mayor Jim Dodd, Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto Jr., Branchville Mayor Anthony Frato Sr., Branchville Councilman Jeff Lewis, and former Hudson County Democrat Chair Anthony Vainieri.

Sacco's support is among the most prominent, as the longtime mayor and former state senator leads a township of over 60,000 residents. His endorsement follows past friction with Union City Mayor Brian Stack, whose political rivalry contributed to Sacco's departure from the state Senate after redistricting.

Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost the 2021 governor's race to Phil Murphy, has been working to broaden his appeal beyond the GOP base as he seeks to flip the state against Sherrill.