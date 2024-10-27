DNC Delegate Flees Party to Vote Trump

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced her official move to the Republican Party because of Donald Trump, and now even Democratic National Convention delegates are joining a burgeoning D-exit movement.

Audrey McNeal, 22, tweeted the Friday announcement with a video, explaining why she fled the Democratic Party for the GOP and to vote for Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I was a lifelong democrat, elected to the DNC twice," McNeal wrote. "I'm voting Trump/Vance in November and joining the Republican party as a Constitutional conservative.

"We have to conserve the freedoms (1A & 2A) we already have outlined in our Constitution."

McNeal said her departure was forged by the DNC where Harris was crowned the nominee without having won the primary or any of the delegates that were President Joe Biden's.

"After reflecting on my time at the DNC, I realized it was no longer the party of free speech and civil liberties that it used to be," she said in the video. "In fact, Patrick Henry once said that the liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.

"For the rulers of the Democratic Party elite to install Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee via stripping the vote of 14 million Americans, including their own delegates such as myself, well that was a decision in a transaction that was concealed."

"And now I'm happy to say that in officially joining the Republican Party as a constitutional conservative."

Trump has boasted a number of disenfranchised former Democrats, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Gabbard, D-Hawaii.