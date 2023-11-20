Democrat Dark Money Funded Supreme Court Watchdogs

Democrats' largest dark money network supplied millions of dollars last year to Supreme Court watchdog groups demanding conservative justices disclose more about their finances, the Washington Examiner reported.

Consulting firm Arabella Advisors, which oversaw an anonymously funded network that spent over $1 billion last year propping up liberal causes, managed donations to alleged "nonpartisan" watchdog organizations, the Examiner said.

Financial disclosures released Wednesday showed the cash transfers, aimed to target Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito over trips and gifts they accepted but did not report.

The Supreme Court last week announced it was adopting its first code of ethics.

The Washington Free Beacon reported last week that Arabella Advisors and its five nonprofit funds raised $1.35 billion from anonymous donors in 2022. The consulting firm contributed $937 million to outside liberal organizations and political initiatives while being a dominant player in the year's midterms.

Arabella also spent nearly $500 million more operating its own network of grassroots left-wing activist groups, the Free Beacon reported.

Democrat District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb in October issued subpoenas to Arabella Advisors and its largest clients for information on financial mismanagement allegations.

"Arabella Advisors and the dark money groups it advises specialize in cultivating pop-up front groups to make their extreme agenda sound locally-run or nonpartisan," conservative Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, told the Examiner. "It's no surprise they're behind the campaign to discredit originalist justices."

Accountable.US, another watchdog staffed by Democrat operatives, and other left-wing activist groups called for Justice Thomas' "immediate resignation in the face of a growing Supreme Court corruption crisis," according to a letter, which cited reporting from ProPublica on the justice not reporting travel with businessman Harlan Crow.

Accountable.US was given more than $2 million in 2022 from Arabella offshoot New Venture Fund for "civil rights, social action, and advocacy," according to financial disclosures.

Republicans, noting there were no laws at the time requiring disclosure of the travel, pushed back on allegations of impropriety.

"These [liberal] groups lie through their teeth, claiming they are nonpartisan, good government watchdogs," Mark Paoletta, ex-general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget under former President Donald Trump, told the Examiner.

"In fact, they are partisan propagandists doing the bidding of their left-wing billionaire donors, who have given these front groups the assignment of attacking the constitutionalist justices at all costs by manufacturing phony ethics scandals to undermine trust in the Supreme Court."

Campaign for Accountability (CFA) pocketed $450,000 in 2022 from New Venture Fund, the Examiner reported. CFA also has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Open Society Foundations, bankrolled by progressive megadonor and philanthropist George Soros.

CFA in September joined more than 40 "Supreme Court watchdog and accountability organizations" in sending a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, demanding he "ensure" Thomas and Alito recuse themselves from cases purportedly tied to conservative hedge fund manager Paul Singer and the Koch Network.