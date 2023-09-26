Rasmussen Poll: 72% of Dems Fear Another COVID Pandemic

Americans are divided politically over the question of whether there will be another COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national survey.

When it comes to Democrats, 77% say they are concerned there may be another pandemic, compared to 42% of Republicans, and 46% of unaffiliated voters.

Democrats (68%) are much more inclined to want to get the latest COVID booster shot, which The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this month for anyone 6 months or older.

"Receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine can restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States," the CDC stated.

Most Republicans (61%) say they would not get the booster, and among the unaffiliated, 49% would not get a COVID-19 booster.

Survey respondents were asked if they would support or oppose a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to mask mandates, 76% of Democrats support them, compared to 33% of Republicans, and 45% of the unaffiliated.

In total, 52% of Americans would support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including 29% who would strongly support a mask mandate. Forty-two percent oppose requiring masks to prevent COVID-19, including 28% who strongly oppose such a policy.

Overall, 54% of American adults are concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic, including 21% who are very concerned, Rasmussen found.

Slightly more women (57%) than men (51%) are at least somewhat concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic. More women (55%) than men (48%) would support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Americans 65 and older are most likely to say they would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Those ages 40-64 are most likely to oppose making masks mandatory in public places. Men under 40 are least likely to say they would get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Whites at 51%, 67% of Blacks, and 55% of other minorities are at least somewhat concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic. Blacks are more likely to support requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent spread of the virus.

Government employees (61%) are more likely than private sector workers (45%) to support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The survey of 1,091 American adults was conducted on Sept. 6-7 and 10 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.