×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | covid | republicans | pandemic | masks

Rasmussen Poll: 72% of Dems Fear Another COVID Pandemic

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 01:22 PM EDT

Americans are divided politically over the question of whether there will be another COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national survey.

When it comes to Democrats, 77% say they are concerned there may be another pandemic, compared to 42% of Republicans, and 46% of unaffiliated voters.

Democrats (68%) are much more inclined to want to get the latest COVID booster shot, which The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this month for anyone 6 months or older.

"Receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine can restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States," the CDC stated.

Most Republicans (61%) say they would not get the booster, and among the unaffiliated, 49% would not get a COVID-19 booster.

Survey respondents were asked if they would support or oppose a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to mask mandates, 76% of Democrats support them, compared to 33% of Republicans, and 45% of the unaffiliated.

In total, 52% of Americans would support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including 29% who would strongly support a mask mandate. Forty-two percent oppose requiring masks to prevent COVID-19, including 28% who strongly oppose such a policy.

Overall, 54% of American adults are concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic, including 21% who are very concerned, Rasmussen found.

Slightly more women (57%) than men (51%) are at least somewhat concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic. More women (55%) than men (48%) would support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Americans 65 and older are most likely to say they would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Those ages 40-64 are most likely to oppose making masks mandatory in public places. Men under 40 are least likely to say they would get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Whites at 51%, 67% of Blacks, and 55% of other minorities are at least somewhat concerned that there may be another COVID-19 pandemic. Blacks are more likely to support requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent spread of the virus.

Government employees (61%) are more likely than private sector workers (45%) to support a policy of requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The survey of 1,091 American adults was conducted on Sept. 6-7 and 10 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans are divided politically over the question of whether there will be another COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national survey.
democrats, covid, republicans, pandemic, masks
456
2023-22-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved