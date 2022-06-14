House Democrats Add Four More Members to At-Risk List

Amid growing anxiety of being wiped out in November's midterm elections, the House Democrats' campaign arm announced it will add four more incumbents to the list of those at risk of being defeated by a Republican.

The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee revealed the additions of Reps. David Trone of Maryland, Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico, and Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana to the group's "battle-tested Frontline program" in a Tuesday press release.

"Democrats have a deep bench of talented, committed, and fired-up public servants who have a record of service and accomplishment that voters across the country deserve fighting for their families in Washington," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the DCCC, said in a statement.

"Extremist MAGA Republicans' disastrous agenda for America is on the ballot this November and voters are going to reject it."

The DCCC also announced the addition of 11 candidates to its "Red to Blue program," which seeks to give additional support to promising candidates in competitive districts currently held by Republicans.

The group consists of businessman Jevin Hodge in Arizona's 1st, state Sen. Annette Taddeo in Florida's 27th, Air Force veteran Don Davis in North Carolina's 1st, attorney Wiley Nickel in North Carolina's 13th, state Sen. Jeff Jackson in North Carolina's 14th, county lawmaker Bridget Fleming in New York's 1st, Iraq War veteran Francis Conole in New York's 22nd, state Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle in Oregon's 4th, progressive activist Jamie McLeod Skinner in Oregon's 5th, progressive activist Andrea Salinas in Oregon's 6th, and attorney Chris Deluzio in Pennsylvania's 17th.

Mike Berg, the National Republican Congressional Committee's spokesman, released a statement shortly after the news broke from the DCCC, Breitbart reported.

"Republicans and Democrats agree: No Democrat is safe in this environment," Berg said.