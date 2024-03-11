×
Tags: democrats | certify | 2024 | election | poll

Rasmussen Poll: Most Dems Would Dispute Trump Win

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 04:29 PM EDT

A new poll suggests that a majority of Democrats — who believe former President Donald Trump led an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — would oppose the results of the 2024 presidential election if he is elected.

"Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year's election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots," according to a poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The results of the poll found that of the 912 likely voters surveyed March 5-7, 57% of Democrats would oppose certifying the election results. Nonetheless, when looked at overall, only 35% of likely voters would oppose certifying the election results.

The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront

Monday, 11 March 2024 04:29 PM
