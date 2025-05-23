GOP Strategists: Biden's Decline Hurts Dems' Credibility

Republican strategists told the Washington Examiner the continued revelations over former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline have cost Democrats credibility that will take years to overcome.

Dave Carney, a Republican strategist based in New Hampshire, told the Examiner he believes the Democrats' credibility is on par with Enron.

“This is a catastrophic ethical line that they’ve crossed,” Carney said. “Even their biggest defenders in the media have turned on them. No one believes accounting from Enron post-collapse, and no one is going to believe what Democrats say post-collapse.”

As the party tries to go on the offensive against President Donald Trump’s policies amid hopes to win the midterms, the looming cloud of Biden hangs over their head.

“The same people who have been telling you that President Biden’s health was just fine are now telling you all these other things about millionaires and billionaires,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said before passage of the House budget bill.

Republicans say they will use the cover-up of Biden’s decline as a campaign issue.

“These questions aren’t going away, and if Democrats want to move past this and try to rebuild the trust they squandered, they should want to have this resolved as soon as possible,” Douglas Hey, a GOP strategist, told the Examiner.

John Feehery, another GOP strategist, said Biden’s issues are just one challenge the Democrats face.

“They have abandoned the white working class, which used to be the heart of their party,” Feehery said.