Poll: Dems Ahead in Generic Ballots in 3 Swing States

Democrats hold a slight edge in state legislature generic ballots in battleground states Michigan, Colorado, and Nevada, according to a new poll commissioned by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and conducted by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, reports The Hill.

Here's the breakdown:

48% of Michigan voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate; 43% said they would pick a Republican.

In Colorado, 48% said they would pick the Democratic candidate; 45% said they would pick a Republican.

46% of Nevada voters said they would select a Democratic candidate; 43% said they would pick a Republican.

DLCC President Jessica Post said the poling "confirms that Democratic policies are broadly popular, and the Republican agenda is out of step with a majority of voters. As we've said from the beginning of the cycle, this midterm will be incredibly competitive for both Democratic and Republican-held legislatures."

Surveys conducted by Rasmussen, YouGov, Beacon Research, and Morning Consult in August showed similar results.

A Rasmussen poll conducted Aug. 7-11 showed 46% of respondents said they would pick a Republican in a generic ballot compared with 43% who said they would pick a Democrat.

PPP polled 532 voters in Colorado Aug. 3-4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. In the Michigan survey, PPP polled 553 voters Aug. 3-4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points. In the Nevada survey, PPP polled 556 voters Aug. 3-4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.