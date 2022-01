A Democrat bill affecting voting in the U.S. passed the House of Representatives Thursday, though its chances were unclear in the narrowly divided Senate where Republicans are unified in opposition.

The bill is a maneuver by Democrats in which the House repackaged and passed the two elections-related bills as one, sending it to the Senate under a special procedure preventing Republicans from blocking debate.

The bill was approved 220-203, along party lines, and will now move to the Senate.