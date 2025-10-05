Mamdani's NYC Mayoral Campaign Creating Dem Divide

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's New York mayoral campaign is reportedly creating a divide within the Democratic Party not only in that city, but also in Washington, D.C.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin faces criticism from far leftists over the party's lack of bold public support and endorsements.

The election is Nov. 4.

"Ken's team doesn't take risks," a source told Axios. "He's very insular."

Mamdani, who defeated former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the party primary in June, has alarmed party centrists with his liberal platform and sharp criticism of Israel.

His proposals include pledging to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York, eliminating gifted education programs, creating government-run grocery stores, and freezing rent on stabilized apartments.

DNC Executive Director Roger Lau had to push Martin to issue statements of support for Mamdani in the past, according to Axios, but he is now preaching harmony among the party's flanks.

"Chair Martin has made clear from Day 1 that the DNC always has the backs of primary voters, and the moment those voters made clear their choice for mayor of New York City was Zohran Mamdani, Ken was proud to declare the DNC's support on election night," Lau told Axios, adding that Martin "has applauded Mamdani's laser focus on affordability and kitchen-table issues, which is a unifying and winning agenda for members of our party from all corners of the big tent."

Still, many top Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. — have declined to endorse Mamdani.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has backed him, but Jay Jacobs, who is the state's party chair, refused to do so, rejecting the Democratic Socialists of America platform as inconsistent with Democrat principles.

Mamdani's rise has energized the party's left wing but unsettled moderates, who fear his candidacy could damage Democrats nationally.

With Cuomo now running as a third-party candidate, the fractured Democrat landscape could shape one of the most consequential mayoral races in decades.