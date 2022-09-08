×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrat | mayors | joe biden | migrant | busing

Dem Mayors Pushing Biden on Migrant Resources

President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:23 AM EDT

Democrat mayors across the country are putting pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to provide resources for migrants being bused to their cities from the southern border.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined with some of her fellow Democratic mayors in calling for federal assistance to help provide food, shelter, and other resources to migrants being bused to their cities from Texas.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lightfoot said: "I'm going to Washington later this week and going to be sitting down with some of the folks to describe for them what the conditions are on the ground here in Chicago but also make sure that federal help is coming, not just to Chicago but in all the cities and states that are welcoming ... to make sure we have the resources we need."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser previously called for National Guard support to "help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation's capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants," but these requests were denied.

"We are focused, and we continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum coming across the country to get to their final destinations," Bowser said in August.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also called for federal assistance last month, saying in a press conference that "we believe FEMA should step in."

He said, "The federal government and the state should assist in this as well because it's more than housing … housing, education, food, translation, services, health care, all of these issues."

The White House said in a statement that it has "been in regular contact with Mayor Adams and his team, and are committed to working with them as we do effectively with other local leaders through FEMA funding and other support."

"As we have always said, there is a process in place for managing migration flows, and Republican governors should stop meddling in that process and using desperate migrants as political tools."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat mayors across the country are putting pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to provide resources for migrants being bused to their cities from the southern border.
democrat, mayors, joe biden, migrant, busing
348
2022-23-08
Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved