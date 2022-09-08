Dem Mayors Pushing Biden on Migrant Resources

Democrat mayors across the country are putting pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to provide resources for migrants being bused to their cities from the southern border.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined with some of her fellow Democratic mayors in calling for federal assistance to help provide food, shelter, and other resources to migrants being bused to their cities from Texas.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lightfoot said: "I'm going to Washington later this week and going to be sitting down with some of the folks to describe for them what the conditions are on the ground here in Chicago but also make sure that federal help is coming, not just to Chicago but in all the cities and states that are welcoming ... to make sure we have the resources we need."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser previously called for National Guard support to "help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation's capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants," but these requests were denied.

"We are focused, and we continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum coming across the country to get to their final destinations," Bowser said in August.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also called for federal assistance last month, saying in a press conference that "we believe FEMA should step in."

He said, "The federal government and the state should assist in this as well because it's more than housing … housing, education, food, translation, services, health care, all of these issues."

The White House said in a statement that it has "been in regular contact with Mayor Adams and his team, and are committed to working with them as we do effectively with other local leaders through FEMA funding and other support."

"As we have always said, there is a process in place for managing migration flows, and Republican governors should stop meddling in that process and using desperate migrants as political tools."