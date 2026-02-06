Democrat Governors Blocked From Attending WH Meeting

A White House meeting around the annual National Governors Association gathering will include only Republicans, Politico reported.

"The bipartisan White House governors meeting is an important tradition, and we are disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year," Brandon Tatum, acting executive director and CEO of the NGA, said in a statement.

The NGA’s meeting will be held from Thursday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 21.

"To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration," Tatum said.

"At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity, and constructive engagement," Tatum added.

"Traditionally the White House has played a role in fostering these moments during NGA’s annual meeting," Tatum continued. "This year, they will not.”

As a result, the NGA said in an email obtained by Politico that the association’s leadership has decided the White House meeting will no longer be an official NGA event.

"No NGA resources will be used to support transportation for this activity," the email read.

President Donald Trump is still planning to hold a separate dinner for governors and their spouses at the White House, but he has disinvited two Democrats: Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland and Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado, The New York Times reported.

Polis and Moore have both been critical of the president, with Polis refusing to pardon Tina Peters, who was convicted of tampering with voting machines and Trump vetoing a project that would provide clean drinking water to the eastern part of Colorado.

"Governor Polis has always been willing to work with anyone across the political spectrum who wants to help work on the hardest problems facing Colorado and America, regardless of party or who occupies the White House," Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for Polis, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Moore said he did not know why he was not invited to the dinner but noted to the Times he had recently been invited to the White House to discuss energy policy.

The White House annual meeting with governors has been a tradition for almost 60 years, dating back to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

A top aide to a Democratic governor blasted the White House’s decision.

"This is unfortunate and disappointing because a number of Democratic governors have shown an openness to work together with the White House on common issues," said a top aide to a Democratic governor, granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “And the White House is saying bipartisanship is not a worthwhile endeavor.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment from Politico and the Times.