Presidential Centers' Joint Statement: 'Restore Trust'

A group of 13 presidential centers and foundations from both of the major political parties came together on an "urgent" American call to action Thursday to protect democracy and "to restore trust in public service."

"Each of us has a role to play and responsibilities to uphold," the consortium of past presidential groups wrote in their joint statement. "Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people.

"This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement."

The Bush Center hailed the joint statement as a "first" call for unity, according to a release from the executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, David J. Kramer.

"As a diverse nation of people with different backgrounds and beliefs, democracy holds us together," the joint statement begins. "We are a country rooted in the rule of law, where the protection of the rights of all people is paramount. At the same time, we live among our fellow citizens, underscoring the importance of compassion, tolerance, pluralism, and respect for others.

"We, the undersigned, represent a wide range of views across a breadth of issues. We recognize that these views can exist peaceably side by side when rooted in the principles of democracy. Debate and disagreement are central features in a healthy democracy. Civility and respect in political discourse, whether in an election year or otherwise, are essential.

"Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and respect for human rights around the world because free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home. But that interest is undermined when others see our own house in disarray.

"The world will not wait for us to address our problems, so we must both continue to strive toward a more perfect union and help those abroad looking for U.S. leadership."

But the unified front did not include representatives from former President Donald Trump's administration.

The groups to sign on to the joint statement spanned the political spectrum:

Obama Foundation

George W. Bush Presidential Center

Clinton Foundation

George & Barbara Bush Foundation

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute

The Carter Center

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation

Richard Nixon Foundation

LBJ Foundation

John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

Truman Library Institute

Roosevelt Institute

Hoover Presidential Foundation