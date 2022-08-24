Sen. Rubio Ad Blasts Opponent Demings as 'Radical Rubber Stamp'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday released a new TV ad targeting Rep. Val Demings as "another blame-America-first radical rubber stamp."

Demings on Tuesday easily won the Democrat nomination to challenge Rubio this fall for his Senate seat.

The former police chief has reportedly passed Rubio in recent polls — a survey by the University of North Florida found Demings holding a lead of 4 points against Rubio — and has also raised more money throughout the campaign.

The Rubio ad paints Demings as dismissive of border security and a proponent of defunding the police.

It also slams Demings for her voting record and comments supporting Black Lives Matter protesters.

"Val Demings votes 100% with Pelosi," the ad says, citing ProPublica information from Demings' first two terms in Congress.

A narrator then says: "Demings praised defunding the police."

The ad also uses multiple clips of Demings stating that "America has failed."

"In her six years in Washington, Val Demings has proven that she'll always side with the radical liberals who blame America first instead of with the people of Florida. Come November, Floridians will reject Demings' pro-defund the police, open-borders agenda and re-elect Marco Rubio," Rubio Communications Director Elizabeth Gregory told Florida Politics.

Rubio has held his Senate seat since 2011.