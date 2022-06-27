Demand for Abortion Pills Spikes After Roe Reversal

After the Supreme Court said states could ban abortion, healthcare providers have noticed an increase in interest in birth control, emergency contraception, and abortion pills, The New York Times reported.

This was especially true in the nine states that had banned the procedure, and some women were stockpiling options, the Times reported.

The newspaper interviewed Katie Thomas, who purchased abortion pills for her 16-year-old daughter when she learned that abortion would soon become illegal in Arkansas.

“Just the thought of something happening to my daughter, whether by force or by her choice, and there’s an unwanted pregnancy, I want to be able to handle that,” Thomas said. “If I need to handle that on my own, then I will.” Thomas said she had already been stocking up on Plan B, the emergency contraceptive, in case her 21-year-old son and his girlfriend ever needed it. She bought even more on Friday, the Times reported.

Abigail Carroll, the 22-year-old founder of Abortion Access Nashville, said that some young women were stockpiling Plan B, the Times reported.

Planned Parenthood Southeast in Atlanta reported getting more calls than usual, said Lauren Frazier, a spokeswoman. “They want to know how many birth control pills they can stockpile,” said Frazier, who said there also were questions about emergency contraception, vasectomies, and tubal ligations.

In 2020, more than half of the abortions in the United States were medication abortions because it is less expensive, less invasive, and offers more privacy, the Times noted.