Demand for Abortion Pills Spikes After Roe Reversal

After the Supreme Court said states could ban abortion, healthcare providers have noticed an increase in interest in birth control, emergency contraception, and abortion pills, The New York Times reported.
This was especially true in the nine states that had banned the procedure, and some women were stockpiling options, the Times reported.
The newspaper interviewed Katie Thomas, who purchased abortion pills for her 16-year-old daughter when she learned that abortion would soon become illegal in Arkansas.
Abigail Carroll, the 22-year-old founder of Abortion Access Nashville, said that some young women were stockpiling Plan B, the Times reported.
Planned Parenthood Southeast in Atlanta reported getting more calls than usual, said Lauren Frazier, a spokeswoman. “They want to know how many birth control pills they can stockpile,” said Frazier, who said there also were questions about emergency contraception, vasectomies, and tubal ligations.
In 2020, more than half of the abortions in the United States were medication abortions because it is less expensive, less invasive, and offers more privacy, the Times noted.
