×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: demand | abortion | pills | roe | wade | increase

Demand for Abortion Pills Spikes After Roe Reversal

abortion pills are pictured
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 11:33 AM

After the Supreme Court said states could ban abortion, healthcare providers have noticed an increase in interest in birth control, emergency contraception, and abortion pills, The New York Times reported.

This was especially true in the nine states that had banned the procedure, and some women were stockpiling options, the Times reported. 

The newspaper interviewed Katie Thomas, who purchased abortion pills for her 16-year-old daughter when she learned that abortion would soon become illegal in Arkansas.

Abigail Carroll, the 22-year-old founder of Abortion Access Nashville, said that some young women were stockpiling Plan B, the Times reported.

Planned Parenthood Southeast in Atlanta reported getting more calls than usual, said Lauren Frazier, a spokeswoman. “They want to know how many birth control pills they can stockpile,” said Frazier, who said there also were questions about emergency contraception, vasectomies, and tubal ligations.

In 2020, more than half of the abortions in the United States were medication abortions because it is less expensive, less invasive, and offers more privacy, the Times noted.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the Supreme Court said states could ban abortion, healthcare providers have noticed an increase in interest in birth control, emergency contraception, and abortion pills, The New York Times reported.
demand, abortion, pills, roe, wade, increase
555
2022-33-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved