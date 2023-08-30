×
Tags: delta | flight | turbulence | injuries | atlanta

Delta Flight Turbulence Injures 11

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 08:53 PM EDT

Atlanta emergency personnel took 11 people to a medical facility on Tuesday evening after a Delta Air Lines flight encountered significant turbulence while nearing Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to authorities.

Passengers and crew members were among those harmed on Delta Flight 175, which, the Federal Aviation Administration reported, experienced injuries about 40 miles northeast of the airport.

"Looked to be about 12 people with serious head injuries. Several flight attendants, too. Bunch of blood and awfulness," one of the passengers said.

"My fiancée and I are so freaked out, we are renting a car and driving to our final destination instead," said a couple, who asked not to be named and were on Delta Flight 175, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Originating from Milan, Italy, the international flight landed without incident in Atlanta around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, despite the turbulence.

Delta commented on the incident, saying, "Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday.

"Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and are transporting the injured to the hospital."

Delta Airlines confirmed that the aircraft accommodated 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and four pilots. Eleven people were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained.

Among the customers who remained unharmed, Delta affirmed their provision of lodging, sustenance, and assistance with rebooking.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
