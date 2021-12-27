Woman Arrested on Flight to Atlanta After Allegedly Hitting Man for Not Wearing Mask

Law enforcement in Atlanta, Georgia, last week arrested a woman who allegedly injured multiple people on a Delta flight from Tampa, Florida, following a dispute with another passenger.

Video of the incident obtained by ATL Uncensored, shows Patricia Cornwall standing during the flight and telling another passenger, an older man, to put a mask on. The man, who has not been identified, had been eating at the time. Cornwall, whose own mask was around her chin and not covering her mouth or nose at the time, continued to demand that the man put his mask on and “stand you a** up,” according to the Daily Mail.

The man reportedly said, “You put your mask down, b***h,” to which Cornwall said, “Did you call be a b***h?” The other passenger responded, “Yes I did,” and Cornwall appears in the video to strike the man in the face.

“Now you're going to jail," the man said in the video, which appeared to be recorded by another passenger. “That's assault.”

Flight crew members pulled Cornwall away from the other passenger and attempted to move her to the back of the plane.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Cornwall was detained by the Atlanta Police Department at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the flight landed on Thursday. Officers spoke with witnesses on the flight and Cornwall was arrested by FBI agents later that day.

