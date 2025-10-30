Delta Airlines Calls for Congress to Pass Clean CR

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines called on Congress on Thursday to "immediately pass a clean continuing resolution" to fund the federal government and pay air traffic controllers.

U.S. air traffic controllers missed their first full paychecks on Tuesday amid the continuing government shutdown that has dragged on for a month now amid partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill.

"Missed paychecks only increases the stress on these essential workers, many of whom are already working mandatory overtime to keep our skies safe and secure," Delta said in a Thursday statement obtained by CNBC.

As essential employees, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are required to work through the shutdown despite not receiving regular paychecks.

In a release on Thursday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) slammed Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., for continuing to vote to keep the government closed even as Georgia-based companies like Delta implore senators to pass a stopgap funding bill.

"It's past time for Jon Ossoff to stop pandering to his far-left base in California and vote to reopen the federal government," NRSC Regional press secretary Nick Puglia said. "Ossoff has had 13 opportunities to end the chaos, but he cares more about giving free healthcare to illegals and opposing President [Donald] Trump."

Delta is the Peach State's largest employer and the largest employer in Atlanta.

Ossoff is the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection in 2026, and a Democrat source told The Hill that concerns about fundraising are influencing the Georgia senator's shutdown stance.

"[Ossoff's] calculus is, 'Do I vote to open the government up and get crushed and can't raise a single dollar of low-dollar money, or do I vote to shut the government down and get $3 million [from online fundraising]?'" the source said.

According to reports, Ossoff's reelection campaign is being largely funded by out-of-state contributions. His latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing shows that more than 80% of the money he raised in the third quarter came from donors outside of Georgia.

The FEC report also revealed that more than half of his donors who have maxed out their contribution limits are from California, New York, or the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area.

Senate Democrats have voted against a clean continuing resolution to fund the government 13 times since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, insisting that Republicans agree to extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies before they will vote to reopen federal agencies.