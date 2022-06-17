×
Tags: delta air lines | pilots | overtime | flight delays | cancellations | union

Delta Pilots: We're Flying a 'Record Amount of Overtime'

travelers carrying suitcases walk past a sign for delta airlines
Travelers carrying suitcases walk past a sign for Delta Airlines at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images)

Friday, 17 June 2022 08:15 AM

Saying flight delays and cancellations are "unacceptable," Delta Air Lines pilots maintain they are working a "record amount of overtime" to get passengers to their destinations.

Their comments came in an open letter to Delta customers posted on the pilots' union website. According to The Hill, it was posted on Thursday.

"We have been working on our days off, flying a record amount of overtime to help you get to your destination," the pilots say in the letter. "At the current rate, by this fall, our pilots will have flown more overtime in 2022 than in the entirety of 2018 and 2019 combined, our busiest years to date.

"We empathize and share in your frustration over the delays, cancellations, and disrupted travel plans you've experienced. We agree; it is unacceptable."

Reuters, attributing its information to FlightAware, said the airline had canceled about 700 flights over the four-day Memorial Day holiday period.

In total, U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights over the holiday as they sought to rebuild flight crews after the pandemic travel slowdown.

The Hill noted Delta Chief of Operations John Laughter said in a statement Thursday that recovering from the pandemic has been challenging and in particular, "this phase of our recovery has been the most difficult."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
