Delaware Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

Delaware became the tenth state to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour Monday, when Democrat Governor John Carney signed a bill to raise the current $9.25 minimum wage by over $1 each year through 2025.

At the signing ceremony, Carney said that it was a big and happy day for workers across the state of Delaware.

Carney added that “[W]hat we're doing is really, really important. There are many people that go to work every day, work hard, support their families and themselves. And when you think about our work as public officials, there's nothing really more important than giving everybody that opportunity.”

The increases will not start until January 1, 2022, according to Newsweek.

Delaware joins California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island in the list of states that have approved measures to increase the minimum wage to $15. The District of Columbia has approved these measures as well.

Newsweek adds that Virginia also passed a minimum wage increase earlier this year, with annual $1.50 increases from 2021 to 2026. However, the General Assembly must approve the increases scheduled for 2025 and 2026, which would be $13.50 and $15 per hour, respectively, by reenacting the legislation.