Delaware Mobilizing for Possible Plane Filled With Migrants

Delaware officials are preparing for the possibility of migrants being flown to the state from Texas, the Delaware News Journal is reporting.

Sparking their suspicion is a plane that is scheduled to fly from Texas to Delaware Coastal Airport sometime on Tuesday, the newspaper said. The plane had not left Texas as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Democrat Gov. John Carney's spokesperson Emily David Hershman said the governor's office is mobilizing for a potential arrival.

"Our teams at [Delaware Emergency Management Agency] and [Delaware Department of Health and Social Services] are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need," Hershman said.

Last week, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a pair of flights of illegal immigrants Wednesday to Martha's Vineyard in a move to get Democrat-run areas to bear some responsibility for President Joe Biden's "open border policies."

The charter flights reportedly originated in Texas and made a stop to load migrants from Florida's panhandle, too, according to flight records.

And Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had tweeted on Friday:

"Rehoboth Beach, Delaware next.

"@GregAbbott_TX

"@RonDeSantisFL."

President Joe Biden owns a vacation home in North Shores near Rehoboth, according to the Delaware newspaper.

Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said the city was "aware of this situation and is actively reaching out to partners to be as prepared as possible should this situation arise."