WH: Smithsonian 'Woke' Purge to Expand to Other Museums

President Donald Trump's sweeping review of "woke" ideology at the Smithsonian museums is going to expand to other museums that receive federal funding, according to the White House.

Trump, who rebuked the Smithsonian as "out of control" with leftist and anti-America ideology in a Truth Social post Tuesday, intends to broaden the review beyond the Washington-based Smithsonian, a White House official told NBC News on Wednesday.

Trump will "hold the Smithsonian accountable and then go from there," the official told NBC.

The Smithsonian, a federally funded trust that operates independently of the government, runs 21 museums, 14 research centers and the National Zoo.

Trump has accused it of portraying U.S. history too negatively and focusing too much on "how bad slavery was." Two-thirds of the funding for the Smithsonian comes from the U.S. government.

"The museums throughout Washington, but all over the country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'woke,' " Trump wrote Tuesday night on Truth Social. "The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our country is, how bad slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — nothing about success, nothing about brightness, nothing about the future.

"We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with colleges and universities where tremendous progress has been made.

"This country cannot be woke, because woke is broke.

"We have the 'hottest' country in the world, and we want people to talk about it, including in our museums."

The review comes ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary, with the Office of Management and Budget directing eight Smithsonian museums last week to submit details on exhibits and plans within 30 days and to make "content corrections" to remove "divisive" language.