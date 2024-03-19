Ala. Legislature Passes Bill Banning State-Funded DEI Programs

Alabama's Republican-led legislature passed a new bill banning state-funded diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in public universities, local education boards, and other government agencies.

The bill, according to The Hill, limits teaching "divisive concepts" about race and gender and prohibits transgender students from using a bathroom of their stated gender identity.

The bill states that DEI programs are allowed on college campuses so long as they do not use state funds.

Republican state Rep. Ed Oliver, one of the bill's lead sponsors, decried that DEI initiatives are trying "to deepen divisions, set up race-exclusionary programs, and indoctrinate students into a far-left political ideology."

Nonetheless, Alabama Democrats are questioning the constitutionality of the legislation, citing that it could impact Black students, staff, and faculty. So far, a petition to overturn the bill has garnered more than 6,000 signatures.

The legislation now awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. If signed, the law will take effect on Oct. 1.