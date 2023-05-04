×
Tags: defamation | trial | donald trump | lewis kaplan

Trump Tees Off on 'Fake' Accuser, 'Hostile' Defamation Judge

Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:12 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday at his Trump Doonbeg resort in Ireland's County Clare he is leaving early to "confront" the accusations in a defamation trial in New York City.

"I'll be going back early, because a woman made a claim that's totally false," Trump said after he teed off early Thursday morning. "It was fake.

"She's a fake. She wrote in a book she's a Democrat. We have a rough judge. We have a judge that doesn't like me much — appointed by Bill Clinton. He's a guy that doesn't like me much."

Despite being admonished by Judge Lewis Kaplan earlier in the trial for making public comments against his accuser E. Jean Carroll, Trump did not hold back his criticism.

"I'll be going back to New York," Trump said in clips shared by Sky News. "I was falsely accused by this woman. I have no idea who she is. It's ridiculous."

Trump expressed frustration he has to cut his trip to the U.K. short. Trump's lawyer told the judge in the case Tuesday that the former president would not be testifying.

"I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties," Trump said. "I have to leave early. I don't have to, but I choose to."

Trump said he will "probably attend" the defamation trial, which he called a "disgrace."

"It's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen," Trump continued.

"It's called false accusations against a rich guy — or in my case, against a famous, rich, and political person that's leading the polls by 40 points.

"And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile, and I'm going to go back and I'm going to confront this woman. This woman is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed to happen in our country."

Trump added some detail to reporters, denouncing the rejection of evidence after Trump's defense team approved it.

"I guess he's not allowing the coat that they wanted to put into evidence," Trump said. "Once we said, 'Yes, put it into evidence,' they said, 'Oh, we don't want to do that.'

"It's a disgrace, but I have to do it. That's part of life."

