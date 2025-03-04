WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deepseek | china | ai

Chinese Official: DeepSeek's Progress Shows Rise of China's AI Companies

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 07:31 AM EST

The progress of DeepSeek reflects the rise of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson for China's parliament told reporters on Tuesday.

Lou Qinjian, responding to a question on China's progress in AI, said what DeepSeek's young team had achieved was "commendable."

"DeepSeek adheres to an open-source approach and promotes the widespread application of AI technology globally which contributes Chinese wisdom to the world," he said.

"Through the rise of companies like DeepSeek, we can see the innovation and inclusiveness of China's technological development."

AI startup DeepSeek has been lauded in China since it recently rattled the global tech sector by rolling out AI models that cost a fraction of those being developed by U.S. rivals such as OpenAI.

While some governments such as South Korea and Italy have removed DeepSeek's chatbot from national app stores, citing privacy concerns, it has been firmly embraced in China with local governments to tech firms integrating it into their systems.

The Hangzhou-based firm is accelerating the launch of the successor to January's R1 model, Reuters reported last month.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The progress of DeepSeek reflects the rise of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson for China's parliament told reporters on Tuesday. Lou Qinjian, responding to a question on China's progress in AI, said what DeepSeek's young team had achieved was...
deepseek, china, ai
176
2025-31-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved