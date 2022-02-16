Trump: DOJ 'Absolutely' Should Declassify Remaining Russian Probe Records

Former President Donald Trump said the Justice Department "absolutely" should declassify remaining records related to the original Trump-Russia investigation following special counsel John Durham's latest court filing.

Durham's filing on Friday accused a tech executive and former Hilary Clinton campaign adviser Michael Sussmann of exploiting data pertaining to Trump Tower and elsewhere to "establish 'an inference' and 'narrative'" to bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia.

"They [the Justice Department] have the declassification order," Trump told Fox News. "And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in light of what has just happened and what has just been revealed."

In May 2019 and after special counsel Robert Mueller's probe was completed, Trump told then-Attorney General Bill Barr to begin a declassification process of records related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

Mueller's investigation found no evidence of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

"We did declassify, and people saw them, and I think you'll see some big stuff," Trump told Fox News.

"They should release them."

Trump added that the documents show there was "tremendous dishonesty and corruption."

Then-President Trump's order gave Barr the "full and complete authority to declassify information" pertaining to the investigation, "in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information."

"Today's action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions," the White House statement from May 2019 read.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he has "failed" to follow Trump's order to declassify all records related to the FBI's original Trump-Russia probe.

In their letter, the two senators demanded that Garland "produce those records to Congress and the American people without improper redactions."

"Our oversight efforts are based on our unyielding belief that the American people deserve to know the complete truth about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," wrote Grassley and Johnson, who requested a detailed response no later than March 1.

Declassification of Trump-Russia origins documents occurred under then-Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell and successor John Ratcliffe.

Declassified documents so far total more than 6,000 pages of transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation. Included in that was top Obama officials acknowledging they had no "empirical evidence" of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, Fox News reported.