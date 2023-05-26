Debt Ceiling Deadline Now June 5, Later than Estimated: Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the projected debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated.

Yellen said in a letter to Congress that inaction on raising the borrowing limit would “cause severe hardship.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Republican debt negotiators hit “crunch” time Friday at the Capitol, straining to wrap up an agreement with President Joe Biden to curb federal spending and lift the nation's borrowing limit ahead of the now slightly extended deadline.

They had been hoping to end weeks of frustrating talks and strike a deal perhaps as soon as this weekend.

Treasury says the government running out of money -- the earlier date for this had been next Thursday -- risks sending the U.S. into a potentially catastrophic default with economic spillover around the world.

Anxious retirees and social service groups were among those making default contingency plans as lawmakers left town for the long holiday weekend. The next batch of Social Security checks are due to go out next week.

“The world is watching," said International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after meeting Friday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Let’s remember we are now in the 12th hour.”

Democrat Biden and the Republican speaker were narrowing differences, laboring to lock in details on a two-year agreement that would restrain federal spending and lift the legal borrowing limit past next year's presidential election.

Any deal would need to be a political compromise, with support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass the divided Congress.

“We know it’s a crunch,” McCarthy said as he arrived at the emptied out Capitol, acknowledging more progress needed to be made.