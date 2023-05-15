McCarthy: Too 'Far Apart' for Debt Deal by Weekend

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted President Joe Biden for being disingenuous and failing to negotiate on the House-passed debt ceiling package, saying time is running out and Biden wants debt default more than a deal.

"I still think it's far apart," McCarthy told a reporter Monday while walking through the Capitol Building. "It doesn't seem to me yet they want a deal. It just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting, but they aren't talking anything serious."

McCarthy cited the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report released recently that was forced to raise the debt estimates from the February report.

"In the meantime, we just watched the CBO come out and say we're $100 billion further in debt," McCarthy said. "It seems more like they want a default than a deal to me."

Time is running out to reach a deal before the June warning of surpassing the debt limit and sending the U.S. into debt default for the first time.

"I think we've got to have a deal done by this weekend to have a timeline to be able to pass it in both houses," McCarthy said.