24 Republican Senators Oppose Increasing Debt Limit Without Spending Cuts

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 11:04 PM EST

Twenty-four Republican senators have signed a letter to President Joe Biden stating their opposition to raising the debt limit without reforms addressing the $31 trillion national debt.

Led by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ted Budd, R-N.C., the letter states that the policy of the Senate Republican conference is "that any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by cuts in federal spending of an equal or greater amount as the debt ceiling increase, or meaningful structural reform in spending, such as the Prevent Government Shutdown Act or the Full Faith and Credit Act." 

The Prevent Government Shutdown Act would provide continuing appropriations automatically in order to fund the government if Congress cannot pass a spending bill by the end-of-year deadline. The Full Faith and Credit Act would prioritize federal payments in case the debt limit isn’t increased.

"We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities, actually enforce the budget and spending rules on the books, and manage out-of-control government policies," the letter concludes.

Newsfront
Twenty-four Republican senators have signed a letter to President Joe Biden stating their opposition to raising the debt limit without reforms addressing the $31 trillion national debt.
Monday, 30 January 2023 11:04 PM
